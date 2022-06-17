A metal cover of The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby"

Fifty years is a long time. But Roxy Music, the band's eponymous first album from 1972, seems like a teenager. From The Wall Street Journal: Released 50 years ago this month in the U.K., and in November in the U.S., Roxy Music's eponymous first album ignored bubblegum-pop, prog-rock and blues-rock formulas prevalent at the time.… READ THE REST
Today (June 16) is Ziggy Stardust's 50th birthday, or rather the 50th anniversary of David Bowie's epic concept album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars. To celebrate, Parlophone released a new version of "Starman" mixed by Ken Scott who co-produced the original record (along with Aladdin Sane and Pin… READ THE REST
I had to make peace with a troubling fact, friends. I am an oldhead. In the world of Hip-hop, I'm a dinosaur that fondly remembers Lil Wayne as the most junior member of the Hot Boyz. Where once my opinions of the genre were seen as unassailable, they have currently become the rantings of an… READ THE REST
The only thing worse than a broken heart is a broken planter. You could throw it out with the rest of the garbage polluting planet earth, making us all a little worse for the wear, or you could give it new life with this Sugru Moldable Multi-Purpose Glue Fix and Create Kit Bundle. If you're prone to… READ THE REST
You may not be a techie, per se, but when it comes to Apple products, you know your stuff. Ever since those colorful iBooks hit shelves back in 1999, you've been hooked, and with so many awesome gizmos and gadgets to choose from today, your home is looking more and more like an Apple Store by the… READ THE REST
When you live your life on the go, finding time to cook is challenging. You might resort to unhealthy and unappetizing snacks just to make it through the day. It doesn't have to be that way, though. You can devour quality meals that require barely any prep. In fact, you can even have great seafood… READ THE REST