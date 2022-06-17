HBO developing another "Game of Thrones" spinoff, this time about Jon Snow

Do you like reciting "you know nothing" to random people in a northern English accent? Today is your day.

Kit Harington is attached to reprise the role should a series move forward. The actor was twice nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of an action hero who struggles to uphold his family's noble values in a brutal world. In Thrones' eighth-and-final season, Jon Snow discovered his true name was Aegon Targaryen, a potential heir to the Iron Throne. In the series finale, he was exiled from Westeros and journeyed North of the Wall with the Wildlings to leave his old life behind.

They will thrash this franchise's charred corpse from every possible angle except the one people will actually watch: Arya, Pirate Queen.