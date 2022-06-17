MAGA-loving Christian prophetess Kat Kerr promises you can ride sabertooth tigers and woolly mammoths in Heaven

You need not worry about Heaven having enough sabertooth tigers, wooly mammoths, and pterodactyls to accommodate everyone who wants to ride them. Christian prophet Kat Kerr, an anti-vaxxer and MAGA lover, assures that anyone who wishes to ride on one of these animals will be able to do so.

The very stable genius did not say whether you would have to wait in line or if Heaven would implement a fast pass system to reduce wait times. Probably the best option would be an app, available on Android and iPhone, which would allow you to reserve a time and notify you when a creature is saddled up and available.