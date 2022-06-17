Mars rover spotted a piece of litter (its own)

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover sent home a photo of a piece of litter on the Red Planet's surface. Upon closer inspection, it was revealed the trash is from the rover's landing. From a NASA post on Facebook:

It's a piece of a thermal blanket that they think may have come from my descent stage, the rocket-powered jet pack that set me down on landing day last year.

That shiny bit of foil is part of a thermal blanket – a material used to control temperatures.

It's a surprise finding this here because my descent stage crashed about 2 km away. Did this piece land here after that, or was it blown here by the wind?