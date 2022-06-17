Objections to lines of Gravity Falls offered by Disney's standards committee

Gravity Falls is now an animated classic, produced by Disney Television Animation in the early 2010s. Creator Alex Hirsch, with some trepidation, posted an amusing collection of the company's objections to lines scripted for this funny, sweet, sharp-edged but not at all edgy children's TV show.

Of all the things that one might draw from it, the thing that strikes me is that the modern Mouse is as terrified to the back teeth of conservatives as it always has been. That said, it sounds like Hirsch won over his censors there much of the time.