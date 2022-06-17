Every shot is perfect, up until the very end.
This Massachusetts news report is so perfectly, painfully Massachusetts
Former head of Boston Police Union pleads guilty to molesting at least six children
Patrick Rose, Sr. retired from the Boston Police Department in 2018 — more than 20 years after internal police investigators had determined that he had "more than likely" sexually abused a 12-year-old. Naturally, after determining that there was a sexual predator among their ranks, the police did absolutely nothing, claiming that they lacked evidence or… READ THE REST
Dropkick Murphys challenge cowardly Neo-Nazis to a fight
During the South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade, a bunch of Neo-Nazi buffoons from a group called National Socialist Club 131 showed up with a dog-whistle banner that said "Keep Boston Irish." Despite the fact that these hateful morons included a white supremacist cross of Odin on a god damn banner about Irishness, they still… READ THE REST
Here's your chance to bid on the original artwork for Boston's "Don't Look Back" LP cover
On the auction block, Gary Norman's awesome cover art for Boston's 1978 Don't Look Back album cover. I was showing this to David and he pointed out that the UFO is a guitar. I never realized that! Norman said he kept the art unframed in a spare bedroom for 40 years before deciding to sell… READ THE REST
