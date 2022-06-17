Watch: A car barrels into a Trump merchandise store

In what appears to be a case of Trump rage driving, a 46-year-old Massachusetts man made short work of a Trump merchandise store when he crashed into it on Thursday. The driver sped his Volkswagen Jetta through a glass window, sending MAGA shirts, hats, and other junk into the air while a man poking through the shop's clutter went running for the door (see footage below). Fortunately the bystander was standing far enough away to avoid injuries, while the driver, who displayed an anti-Trump bumper sticker on his car, was taken to a nearby hospital and is reportedly expected to be okay.

A man crashed into a Donald Trump merchandise store in Easton, MA. Probably just missed his turn. pic.twitter.com/NYmd0vnTdL — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 17, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: melissamn / shutterstock.com