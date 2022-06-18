This 1980s Black Flag skateboard commercial features graphics created by Raymond Pettibon, who is also well known for drawing Black Flag Album covers. FYI, if you're not familiar with his stuff, Pettibon is a prolific artist who also has a huge body of work unrelated to Black Flag. I love these skateboard designs and the dude sporting a monster mask in the commercial.
1980s Black Flag skateboards commercial with art by Raymond Pettibon
