An already applied Millennium Tower retrofit passes engineering review

The saga of San Francisco's Millennium Tower continues. An engineering design review of Ronald Hamburger's new plan to only use 18 pilings, vs the prior 52 piling design, found no reason to withhold approval of the proposed fix, seeing as the pilings are already installed.

Apparently, Ron considered going with fewer pilings, but as they were already in the ground…

This seems a bit like approving a plan to not do the rest of the work they said was necessary before, but I am easily confused. Anyways 18 is 3×6 or 6+6+6 so I am still scared.

ENR: