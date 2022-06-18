Bishop revokes Middle school status as 'Catholic' due to flying Pride and Black Lives Matter flags

The bishop of the Diocese of Worcester of the Catholic Church has excommunicated a school or something. I don't know how it works, but because this school hosts symbols representing that people should be proud of who they are and that all people should be treated equally it is no longer allowed to describe itself as "catholic."
The bishop is allowed to call himself a bigot.
Bishop Robert J. McManus Thursday cited an open letter to the school in early May as part of reason for his decision.
"I publicly stated in an open letter…that 'these symbols (flags) embody specific agendas or ideologies (that) contradict Catholic social and moral teaching,'" McManus said. "It is my contention that the 'Gay Pride' flag represents support of gay marriage and actively living a LGBTQ+ lifestyle."
"This is also true of 'Black Lives Matter,'" McManus said. "The Catholic Church teaches that all life is sacred and the Church certainly stands unequivocally behind the phrase 'black lives matter' and strongly affirms that all lives matter."
After the current school year, the school can't identify and describe itself as Catholic, McManus says. Catholic mass is prohibited on school grounds along with any school-sponsored mass at any church or chapel within the Diocese of Worcester, among other repercussions, McManus says.