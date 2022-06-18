Monoskop is a fantastic resource for discovering and viewing conceptual comics

The Conceptual comics page on Monoskop is a fantastic resource for discovering and viewing media that blurs the line between fine art and comic books. There are free PDFs of the comics on the page as well as descriptions of the content and artist. Today I took a look at a book called Chronographie by Dominique Goblet. The concept of the book is that Goblet and her daughter Nikitia Fossoul drew portraits of each other weekly for 10 years. The process began when her daughter was 7 and ended when she was 17. The results (a huge body of work) were published in this book. This is just one example out of the many awesome things I've come across on Monoskop.