A Boy And His Atom is the world's smallest movie

A Boy And His Atom earned the Guinness World Records record for the "World's Smallest Stop-Motion Film." (See how it was created here).

What you see on screen are individual carbon monoxide molecules moving around. The film was zoomed in 100 million times. The actual plot of the film is about a boy who bounces his atom around and watches it morph into different forms such as clouds and the word "THINK," which has been IBM's slogan since 1911.

YouTube description: