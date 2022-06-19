"A List Of People I Am Mad At" is a wildly entertaining weekly newsletter by Scaachi

A List Of People I Am Mad At is the name of a wildly entertaining weekly newsletter by Scaachi. The latest one, A(nother) Very Special List Of People I Am Mad At, 6/13/22, had me laughing from start to finish.

Scaachi wrote, "My parents came to stay with me in my alarmingly small Brooklyn apartment for two weeks, so please enjoy this special list comprised entirely of texts I sent my brother about how they were behaving."

Here's an example of one of the texts:

He [her dad] woke up at three in the morning for a 9:30 am train ride and turned on all the lights to tell us that he was feeling "hot."

and

i got my couch on tuesday and papa already spilled chocolate on it, i don't even know where he got the chocolate, there isn't any in my apartment he blamed it on me; i have been in my office since nine am it is seven forty five

I could read these all day.