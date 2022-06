There is no better way to let your husband know you purchased him a pig than to make an experimental short film like this one Your New Pig Is Down The Road.

It's an ethereal visual collage of abstractions, animals, and flowers in a meadow. At the end of the video, she breaks the news to her husband with a scene of some adorable baby pigs.

The film was made by animator Helen Hill in 1999. I love everything about the film, especially the fact that it's a pig reveal video for her husband.