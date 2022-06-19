This laser-guided, efficient robot vacuum is just $259.99

When your week is winding down, and the floor is littered with dog hair, abandoned toys from your toddler, and everyday household dust, the last thing you want to do is summon the energy to plug in and use your old push vacuum. Plus, some homeowners have physical conditions preventing them from using upright vacuums. Thankfully, laziness has prevailed in recent years, making self-operating robot vacuums more accessible than ever.

However, as convenient as robovacs can be, they're either prohibitively expensive or unreliable and unpredictable. InstaRobo thinks it has the solution with the COCOVAC R1, a robot vacuum cleaner that uses laser navigation. This modern, efficient, and convenient cleaning assistant can sweep your home without hassle, and it's on sale now for $259.99.

Often, robot vacuums run into issues when floors change surfaces, entering different rooms, and trying to ensure they're running at the correct times of the day. But the COCOVAC R1 was constructed to be as well-rounded and modernized as possible. It comes with multi-floor mapping, 360-degree laser navigation, and consistent cleaning mechanisms that InstaRobo claims will always pick up those pesky dust patches in hard-to-reach places.

You can sync the COCOVAC R1 with your WiFi network and give it commands using Google Home and Amazon Alexa. From there, set custom cleaning options such as mopping and edge cleaning modes and create cleaning schedules that suit your lifestyle.

This robot vacuum easily moves up and down floor barriers like the hardwood of a dining room and the tile of a kitchen, and its anti-falling technology keeps it from hurting itself. The COCOVAC R1 can vacuum for up to 150 minutes on a single charge, which should be plenty of battery life to sweep your house or apartment. But when the battery is low, the vacuum will return to its home base automatically to recharge.

The InstaRobo COCOVAC R1 Laser Navigation Robot Vacuum Cleaner can save you from the endless hassle of an antiquated vacuum. It's on sale for just $299 or $50 off.

Prices subject to change.