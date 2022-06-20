Cambridge chef beats Guinness World Record for World's Largest Chicken Nugget

Via CBS News:

History was made in Massachusetts recently when two TikTok stars created the world's largest chicken nugget. Nick DiGiovanni and Lynn Davis, who previously concocted the biggest cake pop on the planet, teamed up again to make the 46-pound nugget in Cambridge.

According to Guinness World Records, this delicious chunk of fried poultry is approximately 115 times larger than the average chicken nugget. The chefs used 40 pounds of ground chicken, 40 eggs, and a 40 slices of white bread, and cooked the monstrosity for 12 hours.

I, for one, am glad that Cambridge will now be known for something other than its academic institutions. Who gives a crap about Harvard when you've got a big-ass chicken nugget?

TikTok's Nick DiGiovanni and Lynja create world's largest chicken nugget [Connie Suggitt / Guinness World Records]