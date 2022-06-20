Doorbell camera video of bears brawling inside a California carport

The first rule of Bear Fight Club is that you don't make the ring inside a carport with a security camera. Lisa Quick of South Lake Tahoe, California heard "strange growling" coming from her carport. She thought it was perhaps a bear intimidating a raccoon or coyote. Her doorbell camera revealed the real action. From ABC7:

"I screamed and my dogs started barking and we ran out there to break it up," Quick said. "I see bears every single day but we've never had them fight before."

She says she adores the bears in her area and says the bears will usually leave her carport if she goes out and chases them away.