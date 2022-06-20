Texas GOP's new platform: Biden isn't pres, ban trans healthcare, repeal Voting Rights Act

The Texas Repuliblican Party announced its official platform today—40 pages from the tribal fever swamp lurching deep into election conspiracy theories, homophobia and racism.

"We reject the certified results of the 2020 presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States," the platform reads, echoing the unfounded and unevidenced claims of loser Donald Trump.

The document later declares that homosexuality is an "abnormal lifestyle choice" and that "we oppose all efforts to validate transgender identity". It describes prohibitions on any kind of official affirmation or medical treatment or therapy related to "gender issues," and prescribes "Reintegration Therapy" for "gender dysphoria or unwanted same-sex attraction"—making official that term's purpose as a rebranding of conversion therapy.

The platform also urges the repeal of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which prohibits racial discrimination in voting arrangements. And there's much else besides: forced prayer, forced birth, forced speech, and all the other things you might find in the far-right wish list for American life.

On Twitter, @lilyastrah outlines the first 21 pages: