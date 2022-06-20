The controversial history of the US military building shaped like a swastika

Above is a Google Earth image of the barracks at the Naval Base Coronado just outside San Diego, California. The buildings were designed in 1967 by an architect named John Mock and the shape didn't raise any concerns at the time, probably because planes don't fly overhead. Then Google Earth happened. Of course, the Swastika was an ancient religious symbol but its appropriation by the Nazis forever associated it with evil and hatred. So while it's highly unlikely that there was any hidden significance to the barracks design, it does continue to piss off a lot of people. From SFGATE:

[In 2007, a fellow named Avrahaum] Segol found documentation that the four-L swastika-like design was indeed known to the Navy and signed off by them before construction. An article published in the San Diego Union in October 1968, before ground was broken, stated that the four-L structure was to be built, contradicting the Navy's claim that only one "L" was planned[…]

After further protest from the Anti-Defamation League in San Diego, the Navy agreed to spend $600,000 of their 2008 budget on "camouflaging" the building to change its appearance from the air. The New York Times reported at the time that the Navy admitted the swastika likeness was known as far back as the '60s but had chosen not to do anything about it[…]

In 2010, the Navy sent a letter to Segol with plans to make the structure a square, and included blueprints on what the finished work would look like, with four new wing additions. That also never happened, though a $14 million dollar interior renovation project was completed on three of the four buildings in 2015, but the controversial exterior shape stayed the same.