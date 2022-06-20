The Texas GOP is apparently in a rebellion against the United States government

Votes are still being tallied from last weekend's Texas GOP platform convention, but the outcome is already wild. The Republicans voted on such things as formally rejecting the results of the last Presidential election, declaring homosexuality abnormal, a ban on drag queens, and complaints that the January 6th rioters are having their rights impinged.
"We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States," reads the resolution, passed by voice vote in Houston on Saturday. "We strongly urge all Republicans to work to ensure election integrity and to show up to vote in November of 2022, bring your friends and family, volunteer for your local Republicans, and overwhelm any possible fraud."
Before the final resolution was adopted, Brian Bodine, a platform committee member who says he wrote the resolution, proposed an amendment about the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. It asserted that the "rights of those charged with crimes have been violated" and rejected the "narrative" that events at the US Capitol represented an insurrection. The proposal drew applause and "Let's go Brandon" chants. Matt Rinaldi, chairman of the committee, ruled the amendment was out of order and would not be considered.
The platform also included a section calling homosexuality "an abnormal lifestyle choice" and opposing "all efforts to validate transgender identity."