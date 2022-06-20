Upgrade your on-the-go audio enjoyment with nearly half-off on these JBL earbuds

Having a pair of reliable headphones has become as essential as having your phone, wallet, and keys when leaving the house. However, not all wireless headphones are created equal. Some don't have the goods to deliver high-quality audio, and others can end up costing you hundreds of dollars. Fortunately, there is a perfect solution that bridges this gap.

The JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless headphones are a brilliant blend of high-quality construction and affordability brought to you by one of the most reliable names in audio. These wireless JBL earbuds are available at a price that won't break the bank: only $75 or 49% off.

These headphones can connect to any Bluetooth-enabled device quickly and easily. The audio delivers crisp, clear high notes and booming bass, with microphones enabling hands-free calling. The active noise canceling rivals any other headphone brand offering more of what you want to hear and less of what you don't.

Users love the JBL Live Free earbuds for their excellent value and high-quality construction, earning them 4.1/5 stars on Amazon. "They fit perfectly in the ear and are exceptionally comfortable. The sound is fantastic. You get exactly what you want to listen to, and none of the ambient noise," one verified user raves. "They are very sensitive to the taps for action, and you do have to be careful while removing them to not accidentally play/pause/etc. – but once you get used to where to hold on to them, that stops being an issue."

If you're looking for a new set of powerful, reliable earbuds, consider the JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless Headphones. They're a great way to upgrade your audio enjoyment for just $75.

Prices subject to change.