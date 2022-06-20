Watch family try to ward off a bear that follows them on popular hiking trail

A black bear wanted to join a couple and their three young kids on a popular hiking trail in Whistler, Canada, following them for about 20 minutes (see shortened 41-second clip below). The family, whose children are between one and six years old, remained calm as they tried to keep a distance, at times telling one of the boys to pick up the pace. Meanwhile, the parents continued to shout "Hey bear!" and "Go home" at the ambling creature who, according to 13News, finally got the hint and trailed off.

'He's following you, babe' — Watch as a bear stalks a family of hikers along a trail in Whistler, Canada 😳 pic.twitter.com/rezQhjO2re — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 19, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Rachelle Van De Kamp / shutterstock.com