Elon Musk's adult daughter is transgender and wants nothing to do with him

I wonder what it is about notorious edgelord Elon Musk that led his transgender daughter to emancipate herself from him upon reaching 18 years old? The BBC reports that she filed paperwork in April to change her legal name and gender.

Elon Musk's transgender daughter has applied to legally change her name and gender, saying she no longer wants to "be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form".

The fact that he acts out publicly, often on the specific matter of gender, while having a young daughter going through this? Imagine being a 16- or 17-year old transwoman and seeing your billionaire dad post this sort of thing to entertain himself and millions of snarling psychopaths.