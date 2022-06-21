"God Hates NFTs" protest in New York City

David Pescovitz

Dozens of "God Hates NFTs" protestors showed up in New York City's SoHo neighborhood yesterday. Other signs spotted include "Crypto Is A Sin" and "Make Fiat Great Again." Video below. Unfortunately, the protest was a prank—albeit an ingenious one—staged by The Hundreds, a streetwear brand that has a new line of NFTs ('natch). The marketing stunt coincided with the NFT.NTC conference happening this week.

From AdAge:

This is not the first time The Hundreds, which was founded in 2003, has used marketing to troll on a grand scale. For last year's NFT.NYC conference, the brand took out a billboard in Times Square that read "NFTs are a scam," and printed t-shirts with the slogan. 

