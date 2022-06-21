Lethal "fractal burning" woodworking hack has killed dozens

Rob Beschizza

Burning Lichtenberg figures into wood with electricity is a staple of DIY craft compilations knocking around social media. But the instructions contained in some of those videos and how-to guides are lethal, killing at least 34 people who attempted to recreate the "fractal burning" effect. In this video (jump to 7:22) YouTuber Ann Rearson summarizes the deadly "hack" and warns off anyone thinking of attempting it themselves.