Miami cop to black driver he pulled over: "this is how you guys get killed"

Depending on how you see the world, this Miami-Dade officer says out loud the plain truth of being black around cops—comply or die—or is a good egg concerned that the driver forgot to put his seatbelt on.

The driver, Gerardson Nicolas, said the interaction took place while he was driving to work. He admitted he wasn't wearing his seatbelt when he was stopped on Northeast 159th Street near 18th Avenue. "Give me your driver's license, registration and insurance. If not you will not be going to work today. Simple thing man. This is how you guys get killed out here man," the officer tells him.