Take a look at this gallery of people taking silly photos with statues

I'm lucky enough to have grown up in the 90s, meaning I can't remember when cameras weren't omnipresent. At every soccer game or school function, at least five parents arrived with video cameras saddled on their shoulders, along with the sea of disposable cameras in the audience capturing the movements of every child. It's funny; before smartphones, I used to think we had an excessive number of cameras in society. I might have jumped the gun with that observation.

With the proliferation of cameras came an explosion of creativity in the type of photos being taken. Photos that leaned toward the artistic and absurd may have found their way into private family collections in the past, but as technology became cheaper and more accessible, the number of wacky photos ballooned exponentially. Plus, with the advent of the internet, hordes of previously unseen humorous pictures became available to everyone.

In the gallery linked above, the Pubity Instagram page has a collection of people creating hysterical photos with statues. Some of the ideas on display in these images are incredibly creative, but the funniest picture in the bunch has to go to the late Robin Williams. You can browse the galley by clicking the arrow on the right hand side of the picture.