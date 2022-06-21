Watch the great Wendy Carlos demonstrate her Moog synthesizer in 1970

In 1968, pioneering composer Wendy Carlos turned many people on to the joys of both classical music and synthesizers with her Grammy-winning debut album Switched-On Bach. She went on to record the seminal scores for A Clockwork Orange, The Shining, and Tron. In the above 1970 clip from the BBC archives, Carlos demonstrates her mighty Moog synthesizer.

Unbeknownst to many, Carlos is also an esteemed photographer of solar eclipses. Her astonishing images have been featured on the covers of Sky and Telescope and Astronomy magazines and also featured by NASA. Far fucking out.