Wayward raccoon spent the day atop a very tall light pole

A raccoon spent Friday atop a tall light pole beside a busy road in Cold Springs, Kentucky. Fortunately, the, um, "wild raccoon," as described by the Central Campbell Co. Fire Department, made its way down from its perch sometime overnight. From Link NKY:

A lot of folks wanted to know why the fire department and other emergency responders didn't drop everything, shut down the road, and retrieve the raccoon.

"We tried to get a hold of some other authorities, state police, Kentucky Game and Fish, Campbell County Animal Shelter," Chief Dan Schultz said Monday morning. "And nobody had anything to do with it. It's something that we do not do, and we tried to find a resource of somebody that could potentially help."