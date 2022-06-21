What's the real risk of using public toilets? Scientists answer.

Most of us would prefer to avoid public toilets altogether. Unfortunately though, the mood may strike at inopportune times. The New York Times asked scientists to respond to the question: "What is the real risk of public toilet seats?"

TL;DR:

Most pathogens aren't "butt-borne diseases" but a disinfecting wipe to the toilet seat helps minimize risk. Don't put your purse or bag on the floor. Don't use your phone while in a public bathroom. And, duh, wash your hands—really, really well.

From the New York Times: