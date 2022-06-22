Canadian lawmakers to be given mobile panic buttons for when right-wing goons come to kill them

Members of Parliament in Canada are to be given panic buttons "amid growing harassment, intimidation and threats of violence," reports the BBC. The buttons, which summon police, were announced by Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.

MPs are also being offered cameras, alarms and other security measures to be installed in their homes, and training on how to de-escalate potentially violent situations.

"We need to have a space where we can have vigorous debates without seeing the level of vitriol and near physical confrontation and out and out incitement to violence and death threats," Mr Mendicino said.