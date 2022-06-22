Herschel Walker says his multiple personality condition is not a disorder because Jesus had it, too

Mark Frauenfelder
Image: Mary A Lupo / shutterstock.com

In this old recording, Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker can be heard claiming that his multiple personality condition is not a disorder, because Jesus also had multiple personalities. "Do our Lord Jesus Christ have a mental illness because he said he's the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit? To me, those are 3 different personalities."

But did Jesus have three children that he doesn't see? Was Jesus criticized for "repeatedly threatened his ex-wife's life, exaggerated claims of financial success and alarmed business associates with unpredictable behavior?" Did he propose to establish "The Department of Looking at Young Men That's Looking at Women That's Looking at Social Media?" The answer to all of these questions is no. This is why Jesus would not be qualified to be a GQP candidate while Very Stable Genius Walker has all the qualities needed to win the hearts of MAGA voters.

