Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is dead. Long live Kraft Mac & Cheese

After 85 years, Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is no more. Worry not though—Kraft Mac & Cheese lives on. From CNN:

Along with the shortened name, shoppers will notice the box receiving a subtle makeover that includes a refreshed logo, typography and single-hue blue that "amplifies the brand's most recognizable asset — the noodle smile."

Kraft said the new name and box are part of an effort to rebrand its mac & cheese as "comfort food." That distinction helps it differentiate from healthier products eating up shelf space.