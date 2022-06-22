Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband invested nearly $300,000 in pro-LGBT, pro-BLM companies

Bleeding heart bigot Marjorie Taylor Greene is known for her intolerant stance against anything other than white Christian males (ie., trying to link the Jan. 6 insurrection to BLM, comparing BLM to the Ku Klux Klan, hanging anti-LGBTQ signage outside her office door, complaining that men don't enjoy enough victories, hiring an Islamophobic misogynist intern). But that didn't stop under-the-radar hubby Perry Greene from quietly investing $295,000 into companies that support everything Empty G. is against.

For instance, according to Business Insider India, he bought stock in Nestle, a company that stands with BLM: "Black lives matter. They matter to us inside of Nestlé and they matter to us outside of Nestlé."

And Visa, whose CEO Al Kelly wrote: "We must focus on how much Black Lives Matter and what we can do in driving real and lasting change to end social injustice and racial inequality."

And then there's Disney.

From Business Insider India:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, just bought up to $295,000 worth of stock in companies that have predominantly — and openly — supported social efforts that the Republican congressman vehemently opposes, such as the Black Lives Matter movement and LGBTQ+ rights. Perry Greene on June 10 purchased four- or five figures worth of stock in Costco Wholesale Corporation, Goldman Sachs Group, Home Depot, Intel Corporation, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble Company, United Parcel Service, and Visa Inc., according to a personal financial disclosure Marjorie Taylor Greene filed June 20 with the US House of Representatives.

And it's not always Perry Greene alone. From LBGTQ Nation:

Greene and her husband have also previously invested in Disney and Walmart, two companies whose LGBTQ-inclusive business practices and marketing oppose her bigoted views. Walmart has touted its presence in local Pride parades and Disney has slowly increased its positive representations of queer people in its films and TV shows.

Of course this does not mean Gentleman Greene – who wears an OAN t-shirt – differs from his hate-peddling wife. He is married to one of the most repulsively divisive — and opportunistic — people in the history of the U.S. Congress (I would say the most, but there's Lauren Boebert…), after all. It's just that when it comes to profit and opportunity, there are no boundaries for these folks, no matter where they stand.