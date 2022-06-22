Meet Leonid and Valentina Stoyanov, exotic and wild animal veterinarians who live in Ukraine

Leonid and Valentina Stoyanov live in Ukraine and run a veterinary hospital where they take in and rehabilitate rescue animals, including those abandoned during the ongoing war. On their TikTok they feature all kinds of animals that come into their clinic. The highlight of their social media, however, is Tosya, a male Berber monkey they rescued during the pandemic. Valentina has posted so many adorable TikToks where she and Tosya just sit and eat together, while gazing lovingly into each other's eyes. This pair is really kind of mesmerizing to watch.

On their Facebook page, the vets tell the story of meeting and rescuing Tosya:

Tosya was seriously ill and had a whole bunch of problems. Gastritis, traumatic brain injury, hypocalcemia, neurological disorders and all this against the background of improper feeding and maintenance. We had to fight with all this. Sleepless nights, nerves, strength, time—and only today we can talk about it calmly. This animal is forced to be on lifelong treatment. In addition to the correct conditions of detention and a competent diet, like a primate, Tosya needs a family of congeners. Tosya's fate is not easy, and while he lives with us. It will be seen further. But he will never return to the "petting zoo"!

Check out their website—it has links to their various social media sites as well as links where you can donate to support their animal rescue mission in Ukraine. And on their TikTok you can see Valentina and Tosya eating apples, pears, radishes, watermelon, strawberries, carrots, and green peas.