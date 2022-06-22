MMA fighter: Gorn's fighting style from Star Trek is legit

The first duty of every Starfleet officer is to the truth, whether it's scientific truth, or historical truth, or personal truth. It is the guiding principle on which Starfleet is based. To that end, as fans, we must ensure that each iteration of Star Trek carries an appropriate level of authenticity. One of the main reasons I prefer Star Trek to Star Wars is how "realistic" the show attempts to be. A significant mandate that Gene Roddenberry demanded regarding the design of ships in the Star Trek universe was "no fins and no flames" to give the series some scientific, albeit slight, credibility.

When inspecting the show for veracity, we can't just stop at the technology. We have to pour over every aspect of the series. In the video linked above, an MMA fighter from the YouTube channel Scenic Fights shows how accurate Kirk's legendarily epic brawl with the Gorn is.