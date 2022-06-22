Dogs. I had the extreme good fortune this week to have two all-clear check-ups at the veterinarian for my duo. They would never in 1 million years figure this out and my hat would be gone. Electra, my golden, would be in the water but cover every foot of that lake except where the hat is. Pretzel would look at the water, look at me, and walk back to the car.
Watch adorable dogs rescue a hat that blew into a lake
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- cute
- dogs
- pets
- puppers
Dog insists on taking a dump outdoors as tornado weather swirls around
When you gotta go, you gotta go, as one dog demonstrates. Here is a responsible pooch braving tornado weather to do its business where it belongs — although from the look of things, keeping said business where it belongs is just a crap shoot. Click to expand Front page thumbnail image: Huntstyle / shutterstock.com READ THE REST
Put this relaxing video of canoeing in Ontario on loop
In this footage, one is transported to a canoe somewhere in Northern Ontario. One is accompanied by an Akita and all the time in the world. READ THE REST
An adorable Golden Retriever takes grandmother's side every time
Golden Retrievers are darling clowns, and this one has a fantastic moral compass. Clearly, the gentleman is messing with the dog and testing its limits, but the pupper has grandma's back never mind the clowning. READ THE REST
Save time manually removing vocals from tracks with over 90% off EasySplitter Pro
Even with today's massive array of innovative gizmos and gadgets at your disposal, getting your hands on professional-grade tech for your home can be a little tricky, not to mention quite expensive. And if you've ever searched for quality audio tools for your home studio, you likely have experienced this frustration. Whether you write and record your own… READ THE REST
Light up your life organically with the PyroDinos GrowPro System
Did you know that 70% of the oxygen we breathe comes from the ocean, specifically tiny plant-like plankton called Pyrocystis? Well, what if you can grow those tiny Pyrocystis in your own home and enjoy the benefits? Now, that's a possibility, thanks to PyroFarms. For several years, the citizen scientists at PyroFarms have been growing dinoflagellates Pyrocystis. Their mission is to "bring nature's natural wonder, beauty,… READ THE REST
Cheaper gas prices (and more!) await with this mind-blowing membership
Let's face it: Life is pretty expensive. And while we enjoy splurging on luxury goods, everyday necessities really shouldn't be breaking the bank. That's why memberships to retail warehouses are such a lifesaver. Suddenly, groceries, home goods, furniture, and more are all accessible and inexpensive. One of the best examples of this is Sam's Club — and right now,… READ THE REST