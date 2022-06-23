A gun in every pocket: Supreme Court strikes down restrictions on concealed carry

It's rootin' tootin' shootin' time in New York and anywhere else (i.e. California and various New England/eastern seaboard states) that places restrictions on firearms concealed upon one's person—restrictions now struck down by the highest court in the land.

The Supreme Court STRIKES DOWN a New York gun-control law that required people to show "proper cause" to get a license to carry a concealed handgun outside the home. The vote is 6-3.

Breaking headlines (such as this one) tend to simplify rulings whose text tailors to circumstances. Scotusblog is a good account to follow for the latest news on the nation-remaking court.