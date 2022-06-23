Krispy Kreme ice cream is finally a thing

Certain moments will forever be emblazoned in the minds of Americans. In these moments, everyone alive to experience the event remembers what they were doing and where they were. I'm talking about Geraldo Rivera opening Al Capone's vault or the series finale of Family Matters. There is a litany of timeless events that left indelible marks on the fabric of American life, like the first man to walk on a NordicTrack or the assassination attempt on Mr. Burns. However, no moment prior or post will have the potential to compare to Krispy Kreme unveiling soft serve ice cream machines.
According to FoodandWine.com, Krispy Kreme will add soft-serve ice cream to its delicious menu of addictive doughnuts. The ice cream will initially be available in ten cities, but the franchise plans to expand the rollout to others in the future. If the ice cream carries the same formula as their doughnuts, no one will be safe from its addictive properties.
Starting today, in ten markets, Krispy Kreme is launching Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream which, true to its name, is made "with ingredients from Krispy Kreme's proprietary and secret Original Glazed Doughnut recipe, including its iconic glaze flavor, as well as real whole milk," according to the company.
"The introduction of Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream is a big day for Krispy Kreme and our fans," Dave Skena, the brand's chief marketing officer, stated. "We're confident their love of ice cream and for Krispy Kreme is going to go to an entirely new level after they experience these deliciously unique shakes, cones and cups. We're thrilled to begin our rollout on the first day of summer."
Yes, customers can grab this soft serve straight up, but Krispy Kreme is also serving it with toppings and mixing it into a lineup of shakes. Waffle cones (which are also made with Krispy Kreme's doughnut mix and glaze flavor) and cups can be purchased as either plain Original Glazed (which still comes topped with crispy Original Glazed doughnut crumbles), Strawberry Iced Sprinkled, or Chocolate Iced.
Krispy Kreme say the first ten markets to score the soft serve are Charlotte, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem in North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; Norfolk and Newport News, Virginia; Charleston, West Virginia; Nashville and the Tri-Cities area in Tennessee; and San Antonio, Texas.
After that, the soft serve will expand to Mobile and Southwest, Alabama; Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Pensacola, Florida; New Orleans, Louisiana; Branson, Missouri; and Wichita, Kansas — though a specific date wasn't given.