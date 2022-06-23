Krispy Kreme ice cream is finally a thing

Certain moments will forever be emblazoned in the minds of Americans. In these moments, everyone alive to experience the event remembers what they were doing and where they were. I'm talking about Geraldo Rivera opening Al Capone's vault or the series finale of Family Matters. There is a litany of timeless events that left indelible marks on the fabric of American life, like the first man to walk on a NordicTrack or the assassination attempt on Mr. Burns. However, no moment prior or post will have the potential to compare to Krispy Kreme unveiling soft serve ice cream machines.

According to FoodandWine.com, Krispy Kreme will add soft-serve ice cream to its delicious menu of addictive doughnuts. The ice cream will initially be available in ten cities, but the franchise plans to expand the rollout to others in the future. If the ice cream carries the same formula as their doughnuts, no one will be safe from its addictive properties.