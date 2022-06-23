Lauren Boebert gleefully announces that SCOTUS works with the GOP to expand gun rights (video)

NRA darling Lauren Boebert rejoiced in the SCOTUS decision to make homicide shootings as easy in New York as they are in Texas (and most other states). The gushing Qongresstroll and proud owner of Shooter's Grill in Rifle, Colorado could barely contain herself as she celebrated the wonderful news that New York's gun safety law — established in 1911 — which required "proper cause" to carry a handgun in public, was overturned today by the U.S. Supreme Court.

And as a two-fer, she also reminded the public how well SCOTUS is working along with Republican caucuses — Separation of Powers be damned — to make gunslinging more accessible to all.

"The Second Amendment Caucus, the House Freedom Caucus, and the Supreme Court are working [together] to ensure the second amendment, as our founders intended, is available to all Americans."

A giddy Lauren Boebert released a video statement celebrating SCOTUS ruling striking down NY gun law. She says that the House '2nd Amendment Caucus' and House 'Freedom Caucus' are working together with the Supreme Court to expand gun rights. pic.twitter.com/r0EibJkXgZ — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 23, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Jim Lambert / shutterstock.com