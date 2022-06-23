Marjorie Taylor Green to reporter she disagreed with: "Go back to your country"

Rather than listen to common sense, Marjorie Taylor Greene told a British reporter to "go back to your country" during a press conference on gun safety yesterday (video below). She was triggered when told the U.K. didn't have guns and thus didn't have mass shootings.

"We don't have guns in the U.K., that is true, but we don't have mass shootings either. Children aren't afraid to go to school," the reporter said.

"You have mass stabbings, lady," Greene shot back with a straight face. "You have all kinds of murder."

"Nothing like the same rates here," the "lady" said.

"Well, you can go back to your country and worry about your no guns," Green said. "We like ours here."

Just to be clear (which is never the case when Greene is in the room), death by stabbings is higher in the United States (6.3 per million residents) than it is in the U.K. (3.9 per million residents) according to The Washington Post. And of course death by guns is higher in the United States (79% of homicides) than it is in the U.K. (4% of homicides), according to the BBC.

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells UK reporter, "go back to your country." pic.twitter.com/dePOWfHUiz — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 23, 2022

