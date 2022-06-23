Sony's Kraven is no longer a villain or hunter

Sony won't stop releasing or greenlighting spinoffs related to Spider-Man in a desperate bid to destroy everything marketable about webhead. Earlier this month, Sony took notice of Morbius' popularity in memes and attempted to re-release the film- only for it to flop again. Prior to that, Sony announced that Latin rap sensation Bad Bunny would be anchoring yet another unwanted Spider-Man spinoff about an insanely minor character in Spidey's rogue's gallery. However, that's far from the last Spider-Man spinoff that Sony has planned. Heaven help us all; Sony is about to release a Kraven movie.
Kick-Ass' Aaron Taylor Johnson is set to star as Spider-Man's former villain Kraven the Hunter in an ill-advised extension of Sony's licsecne on Spider-Man. Recent news has revealed that not only is the film wrapped up in its production, but Kraven will be a friend to animals as opposed to the hunter implied in his namesake.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson has an update for fans of Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The actor, who stars as Kraven the Hunter in Sony's upcoming movie, revealed more information about the film at the CineEurope conference, Variety reports.
Taylor-Johnson describes Kraven as "one of Marvel's most iconic, notorious anti-heroes — Spider Man's number one rival," a character he found particularly interesting because he doesn't have any super powers.
"He's just a hunter, a human with conviction. An animal lover and a protector of the natural world. He's a very, very cool character," said Taylor-Johnson. (For the record, in Marvel comics, Kraven does have some superhuman abilities from an herbal concoction he consumes, but word's out on whether the movie keeps this touch). Additionally, he revealed that, unlike many Marvel movies, this one was shot entirely on location.
Now to be clear, Kraven the Hunter is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Instead, the film belongs to the same world as Venom and Morbius — a collection of Spider-Man-related Marvel characters that Sony has the rights for. Alongside Taylor-Johnson, Kraven the Hunter will star West Side Story's Ariana DeBose as Calypso, a voodoo priestess and Kraven's love interest.
Kraven the Hunter is set to hit theaters on January 13, 2023.https://www.polygon.com/23176811/kraven-the-hunter-aaron-taylor-johnson-update