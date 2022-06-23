Sony's Kraven is no longer a villain or hunter

Sony won't stop releasing or greenlighting spinoffs related to Spider-Man in a desperate bid to destroy everything marketable about webhead. Earlier this month, Sony took notice of Morbius' popularity in memes and attempted to re-release the film- only for it to flop again. Prior to that, Sony announced that Latin rap sensation Bad Bunny would be anchoring yet another unwanted Spider-Man spinoff about an insanely minor character in Spidey's rogue's gallery. However, that's far from the last Spider-Man spinoff that Sony has planned. Heaven help us all; Sony is about to release a Kraven movie.

Kick-Ass' Aaron Taylor Johnson is set to star as Spider-Man's former villain Kraven the Hunter in an ill-advised extension of Sony's licsecne on Spider-Man. Recent news has revealed that not only is the film wrapped up in its production, but Kraven will be a friend to animals as opposed to the hunter implied in his namesake.