There was almost a Django and Zorro crossover film

Here's a fun fact for ya; The Hateful Eight started as a Django sequel novel. Initially titled Django in white hell, Tarantino apparently envisioned many future adventures for his beloved gun-slinging former slave turned bounty hunter. Eventually, the book was scrapped and morphed into the movie we all know today. However, that wasn't the only Django spin-off Tarantino had in mind. Linking up with Dynamite publishers a few years ago, Tarantino released a comic with Matt Wagner about Django teaming up with Zorro. The idea was so well received that the famed auteur even batted around the notion of turning the comic into a full-fledged film spin-off.
Variety reports Tarantino himself tapped Jerrod Carmichael to pen a script for the film. The project even courted Zorro actor extraordinaire Antonio Banderas to reprise his role as the masked swordsman. Carmichael recently confirmed that the film was abandoned- like a host of other Tarantino spin-offs– and will probably never see the light of day.
Banderas recently confirmed to USA Today that Tarantino approached him to star in the crossover movie. "He talked to me, I think on the Oscar night [in 2020] when I was nominated for 'Pain and Glory.' We saw each other at one of those parties. He just came up to me and I was like, 'In your hands? Yeah, man!' Because Quentin just has that nature to do those type of movies and give them quality. Even if they are based on those types of B-movies of the '60s and '70s, he can take that material and do something really interesting."
"We've never worked together, but it would be great because of him, because of Jamie Foxx and because of (playing) Zorro again when he's a little bit older," Banderas added. "It would be fantastic and funny and crazy."
Unfortunately, the project appears to be a casualty of the pandemic. Carmichael recently confirmed to GQ magazine that "Django/Zorro" is no longer happening. A specific reason for the project's death was not given, although Carmichael made it seem that perhaps it was too ambitious to get off the ground.