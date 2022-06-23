There was almost a Django and Zorro crossover film

Here's a fun fact for ya; The Hateful Eight started as a Django sequel novel. Initially titled Django in white hell, Tarantino apparently envisioned many future adventures for his beloved gun-slinging former slave turned bounty hunter. Eventually, the book was scrapped and morphed into the movie we all know today. However, that wasn't the only Django spin-off Tarantino had in mind. Linking up with Dynamite publishers a few years ago, Tarantino released a comic with Matt Wagner about Django teaming up with Zorro. The idea was so well received that the famed auteur even batted around the notion of turning the comic into a full-fledged film spin-off.

Variety reports Tarantino himself tapped Jerrod Carmichael to pen a script for the film. The project even courted Zorro actor extraordinaire Antonio Banderas to reprise his role as the masked swordsman. Carmichael recently confirmed that the film was abandoned- like a host of other Tarantino spin-offs– and will probably never see the light of day.