US Marshals release new "wanted" images of the three men who infamously escaped Alcatraz

On June 11, 1962, Alcatraz inmates Frank Morris, John Anglin, and Clarence Anglin propped up fake heads in their beds, crawled through holes they dug in their cells' concrete walls, and floated off the island prison on a raft made from raincoats. They were never caught. Maybe they drowned, but maybe not. If they're still alive, they'd be in their 90s. Still on the hunt for them, the US Marshals Service released the images above this week depicting how the men might look today.

Seen 'em?

From ABC7News:

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service investigated many tips over the years, including the discovery of a raft and paddle possible recovered from Angel Island, a car stolen by three men in Marin County the night of the escape, and a photo taken of the Anglin brothers in 1975 by a childhood friend who claimed the brothers were alive and last seen at a bar in Brazil. An analyst hired by the Anglin family confirmed the photograph's legitimacy, but the FBI did not[…]

The message the federal agency has given to the press so far [about the new images] has served as a "warning to fugitives" that despite the amount of time passed, this search won't stop. Even if these fugitives are in their 90s.