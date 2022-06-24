Exclusive: A peek at Jae Lee's excerpt from the forthcoming star-studded comic, Golem of Venice Beach

Celebrated comic book artists Michael Allred (Madman, iZombie), Stephen R. Bissette (Swamp Thing), Jae Lee (Before Watchmen: Ozymandias, The Dark Tower, Inhumans), Nick Pitarra (The Red Wing, The Manhattan Projects), Paul Pope (THB, Batman: Year 100), and Bill Sienkiewicz (New Mutants, Moon Knight, and Elektra: Assassin) are teaming up with rising star artist Vanessa Cardinali and writer Chanan Beizer to create an all-new graphic novel, The Golem of Venice Beach.

"This 152-page story chronicles the adventures of a 400-year-old Golem. The story spans from 16th century Europe, to the horrors of World War II, to modern day Venice Beach, where the Golem has become entangled in a war between a gang and the police. Both a riveting narrative and a celebration of Southern California, The Golem of Venice Beach is now on Kickstarter, featuring a wrap-around cover by Sienkiewicz."

Superfan Promotions was kind enough to share with Boing Boing a little exclusive peek into four pages from Jae Lee's contribution to the book.

Thumbnail Image: Promo art for Golem of Venice Beach, used with permission