Kevin McCarthy made it crystal clear today. After news that SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade, the House Minority Leader warned, "As encouraging as today's decision is, our work is far from done." In other words, the GQP is just getting started.
Kevin McCarthy sends message after Roe v. Wade decision: "Our work is far from done"
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- GQP
- the "freedoms" party
- the making of gilead
American held prisoner in Russia for 985 days describes how Marjorie Taylor Greene and other GOP 'idiots' failed to help him
American citizen and former Marine Trevor Reed was held prisoner in Russia for 985 days. He and his family describe how certain US lawmakers were more on Putin's side than that of the struggle to bring an American citizen home. CNN: Image: Screen grab READ THE REST
Alleged sex offender Madison Cawthorn is charged for driving without a license
Accused sex offender, US Congressperson from North Carolina, Madison Cawthorn apparently felt privileged enough to continue driving after a court revoked his license. The maximum penalty for his crime appears to be 20 days. Citizen-Times: The Cleveland County stop happened around Shelby, according to Bethea and a court copy of the citation. Trooper Tyler Gantt… READ THE REST
Watch the look on Matt Gaetz's face when a "fan" pranks the hell out of him
GQP duo Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz don't need to wear "kick-me" signs. The two conspiracy-peddling House reps, who were forced to speak on the street in Southern California yesterday after a third venue gave them the boot, posed with a "fan" in bright red-white-and-blue garb days earlier. And it wasn't pretty. Like the… READ THE REST
Convert your web design into mobile code with 81% off this easy-to-use tool
It takes a lot of hard work and discipline to build a web page for a company, freelance business, or product. The same goes when creating the mobile app version. You don't dislike the job; it's what you wanted a career as a developer in the first place, but if there's a way to make the conversion… READ THE REST
Keep your home from getting stinky this summer with this NASA-inspired device
As the weather warms up, things tend to get more pungent, shall we say. One wrong move and the fridge gets left wide open, and you're stuck with a house that smells like trash and broken dreams. Even if something so drastic doesn't happen, smells pile up quickly, and it's challenging to part ways with them.… READ THE REST
6 sure-fire ways to keep your personal data safe online
Nearly everyone has scrolled through Instagram only to find an ad for the hotel they were just talking about 10 minutes earlier. Whether it was just a coincidence or you were "being listened to" is always up for debate. Still, it's hard not to feel uneasy knowing someone or something is potentially using your info to manipulate… READ THE REST