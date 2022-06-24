Rep. Andy Levin's (D-Michigan) response to today's Supreme Court ruling brims with confidence in his party's ability to engage practically and purposefully with its political adversaries. If we need more, though, here's Nancy Pelosi reading some inspirational poetry.
Rep. Andy Levin offers an exemplary Democratic Party response to political adversity
