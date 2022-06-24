Watch Chris Evans play with puppies

This pup's humans said they tried to teach her how to use the doggy door, but with no success. But when her older canine sister took charge and showed her where the door was, the puppy caught on and happily stepped through it. Some tricks are better taught by the old dogs. Via Laughing Squid READ THE REST
A man spent three hours building a playpen meant to contain his puppy. To show its gratitude, the young dog wagged its tail and uttered an excited squeak before running right through the bars of its new obstacle course. Oops. Via Hindustan Times READ THE REST
All this puppy wants to do is hop from the couch to the table, but a small gap is getting in the way. After a few false starts, the brave pup gives it a go — but misses it completely. Maybe with a little more practice, buddy. READ THE REST
