Watch: Vermont man tries to fight off police with an excavator

A gentleman in Vermont didn't need a gun to threaten the police who were arresting his son — he had himself an excavator. Officers were trying to arrest 24-year-old Brandon Tallman — on charges of burglary and assault, according to ABC11 — while also scuffling on the ground with the suspect's mother. Meanwhile, the suspect's father, 52-year-old Wayne Tallman, jumped into action by climbing inside the cab of a nearby excavator. Police dashcam video shows the excavator bucket as it puts up its duke, looming over and lurching toward the Troopers as one officer points his gun at the metal beast. No shots were fired, however, and eventually all three Tallmans were taken into custody.

Front page thumbnail image: Vermont State Police / dashcam screengrab