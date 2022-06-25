Meet Mr. Happy Face, the first post-pandemic World's Ugliest Dog

If you know me at all, you know I love weird looking dogs. So imagine my delight when I found out the "World's Ugliest Dog" competition was back after a 2 year hiatus! And that the winner is a hometown hero! (He's from Arizona, where I live).

Meet the winner, a Chinese Crested named "Mr. Happy Face". In 2021 he ended up in an Arizona animal shelter after having been rescued from a dog hoarder. His owner, Janeda Banelly, adopted him in August of 2021, when he was already 17 years old. Banelly was thrilled with his win, and explained, "I believe that this humble soul is also being an example, in subtle ways, to help humans realize that even old dogs need love and a family too."

You can read more about Mr. Happy Face and see more pictures of him in all his tuft-y and tongue-y glory!